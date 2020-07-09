Catholic school leaders make plans for students to return next school year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Catholic School leaders are right now finalizing their plans for students to return next month.
Each individual school leader has ample room to make their own decisions for what the school year will look like, but those plans should still follow the guidelines issued by state officials and the Archdiocese of New Orleans.
The Louisiana Department of Education issued guidelines last week that included students wearing masks, social distancing and getting temperature checks.
The Archdiocese is asking schools to plan for various scenarios that include traditional school settings and non-traditional school settings, which could mean virtual learning or a combination of the two.
In the last few days, catholic schools have sent out detailed plans on pick-up and drop-off procedures, mask requirements and plans of how social distancing will take place. It appears, at least, for the most part, Catholic schools are planning to have students back in classrooms starting in August, but everything will depend on information coming from the state involving the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Every school leader will listen to the concerns of their families. We have children who have compromised immune systems. we have children that have underlying health conditions that put them at greater risk of COVID 19 and those school leaders are meeting with those families individually and devising plans to accommodate them,” said Catholic School Superintendent Dr. RaeNell Houston.
The Archdiocese wants to stress the overall guidelines and information for the reopening of schools could easily change in the coming weeks because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.