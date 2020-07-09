COVID-19 testing site at International School hits quota shortly after opening

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - As the demand for COVID-19 testing continues to grow, testing sites are continuing to quickly hit their daily testing quotas.
Just after 8 a.m. Thursday, NOLA Ready tweeted that the testing site at the International School of New Orleans had already hit its quota.
Twice this week, the testing site at Dillard University quickly hit its quota before or shortly after officially opening.
If you are looking for other testing sites in the city, visit ready.nola.gov/testing.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.