Doctors: Don’t ignore heart and stroke symptoms as pandemic continues

“Every single minute matters during a heart attack and stroke. When part of your heart or part of your brain is actively dying it’s critical to get time-sensitive treatments. And what I mean by that is there’s treatment that for which every minute that passes the effectiveness of the treatment goes down and after a while the treatments won’t be effective anymore,” said Martin-Schild. “When it comes to the heart it could mean living with a lifetime of heart failure or not surviving a heart attack and when it comes to stroke it could mean living with long term disability that keeps you from doing the things that you did prior to that stroke.”