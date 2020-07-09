Jefferson Parish schools offer virtual learning option for upcoming school year

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Jefferson Parish schools will offer a virtual learning option for the upcoming 2020-2021 school year.
Students from Kindergarten to 12th grade are able to enroll in a virtual offering if they do not want to go into the classroom.
“While our priority is to maximize safe, in-person opportunities for our students to engage with their leaders, teachers, and support staﬀ, we know some families may want an alternative learning option for their child next school year,” said Interim Superintendent and Chief Operations Oﬃcer Lale L. Geer in a press release. “We wanted to give our families the choice to decide the best school instructional model for their student.”
Registration for the program will begin on July 10 and runs through July 16
According to the release, the Virtual Jefferson option will:
● occur ﬁve days a week
● engage students using online learning platforms
● use high-quality, aligned instructional resources
● be teacher-student-driven
● oﬀer ﬂexibility for the time of day assignments are completed
● allow students to conduct self-paced virtual learning
● provide instruction in ELA, math, science, and social studies for K-8th grade students
● provide instruction in courses required for graduation for 9-12th students
Jefferson Parish will also provide students with technology if needed.
The student will remain a student in their district and will still be eligible to participate in extracurricular activities by their school.
Meal plan programs will also be available.
For more information on Virtual Jefferson, visit their website here.
