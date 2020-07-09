LIVE: City answers questions about new Phase 2 COVID-19 restrictions

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise, so city leaders are putting new restrictions in place on restaurants and bars.
Sarah Babcock, Director of Policy and Communications, New Orleans Health Department, will answer questions at City Hall at approx. 4 p.m.
The number of available tests have decreased, while testing at free sites, like Dillard University, has hit its quota before opening on Wednesday.
The new restrictions in New Orleans include no bar seating. and a maximum of 25 people indoor and 100 outdoors at restaurants. People who go to these business
The restrictions begin Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.