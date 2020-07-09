Plaintiff in church sex abuse lawsuit files motion asking federal bankruptcy court to remand case back to state court

“This is probably going to be the first of many of these plaintiffs, they all want to be back in state court so they can do discovery, so they can take the depositions, they want to get the documents and the financial records. So, this is going to be the first of many saying we do not deserve to be in bankruptcy court, they do not deserve to be in bankruptcy court, let’s go back to state court,” said Fox 8 Legal Analyst, Joe Raspanti.