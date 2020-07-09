Rapper Dee-1 donates thousands of masks to Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for inmates

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Rapper Dee-1 donated 6,000 masks to the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office to distribute to inmates inside the Orleans Justice Center.
Dee-1 worked with Pastor Mike McBride, of Masks for the People, to donate the masks.
“It’s important for me to make this donation because I’ve dedicated my whole life to serving those in need, at all times, in any way possible,” Dee-1 said. “This pandemic has really placed each and every one of us in the same boat. We must be conscious of protecting not just ourselves but others; not simply to be ‘aware’ of those in need but to explore ways where we can share our resources in an effort to help. This is what it’s about for me and this is what it will continue to be about.”
At a press conference today, Dee-1 gave masks and boxes of hand sanitizer to Sheriff Gusman.
“Early on in this pandemic, the Sheriff’s Office has undertaken a variety of measures to keep the coronavirus at bay, including testing all staff and inmates, boosting its stockpile of personal protective equipment, deep cleaning facilities and issuing masks to inmates, " Sheriff Gusman said. “We’re pleased that Rapper Dee-1 is supporting our efforts to control this pandemic.”
Dr. Kyshun Webster, executive director of the Juvenile Justice Intervention Center, was given 500 masks.
“JJIC staff remains vigilant with taking measures to keep youth safe during this pandemic. Fortunately, we have not had any presumptive COVID cases among youth. So, this donation of PPE masks for our youth, from Dee-1, is greatly appreciated and will support JJIC’s on-going efforts to minimize the risk of COVID-19 spread within our facility,” Dr. Webster said.
As of now, the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office has not identified positive COVID-19 cases. Four staff members did, but they are currently not at work.
