Tulane’s game against Northwestern University this season canceled

NEW ORLEANS(WVUE) - The Big Ten announce today that it will go with a conference-only football schedule for this fall.
Tulane is scheduled to play Big Ten member, Northwestern University, on Sept. 12 in Evanston, Ill. The Big Ten announced it is cancelling all out-of-conference games this season.
If the SEC follows suit with only conference games, Tulane could be down to 10 games in 2020. The Wave play at Mississippi State on Sept. 26.
Tulane opens their 2020 season at home against Southeastern Louisiana on Sept. 3.
