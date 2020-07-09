Teddy Bridgewater’s intelligence impressing the Carolina Panthers as they move on from Cam Newton

“I remember when I was with Eli Manning and I would sit there and listen to everything he would say because he was so intelligent,” said coach Rhule. “We’re coaches. We think we know it but we don’t have to stand back there and get hit. So he has a different set of reasoning than we have and hearing Teddy reminded me of that. It punches you in the face. You just see how all of a sudden people stop and kind of listen to him.”