Tulane likes versatility of Holy Cross RB Jaden Handy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Running back Jaden Handy can do it all for Holy Cross. Run the rock, line up in the slot, or pass protect. His versatility carries a lot of weight with his teammates and coaches.
“It’s just comfortable, no worries. It’s nice having him by my side. You can run the ball if you need him to, run it good or help you block. Make sure you get that pass off,” said Holy Cross QB John Dade Wooton.
“I think he’s a bruiser. Nowadays you get a lot of kids that are quick. He’s quick, he’s fast, and he doesn’t mind putting his nose in there and getting the tough yards. Are offense, we’re going to do a lot of ran and pass, be as multiple as we can. When we need that yard, I know we can hand it off to him, he’s going to get me the yards we need,” said offensive coordinator Vance Andry.
When Handy graduates from Holy Cross. He’ll stay right here in New Orleans. He’s committed to play for the Tulane Green Wave.
“When I decided to commit. Family, I had prior cousins that went to Tulane. They were telling me it’s a great school. He was just giving me advice. You know what to excel at. Yeah, it was like a Wave, I wanted to go,” said Jaden Handy.
Tulane and Holy Cross both have a clear vision of why Handy is such a talent. he can do it all.
“They like that I can do everything. I can play slot if they want me to, or running back. They recruited me in the slot, but they know I can do both,” said Handy.
