Tulane likes versatility of Holy Cross RB Jaden Handy

“I think he’s a bruiser. Nowadays you get a lot of kids that are quick. He’s quick, he’s fast, and he doesn’t mind putting his nose in there and getting the tough yards. Are offense, we’re going to do a lot of ran and pass, be as multiple as we can. When we need that yard, I know we can hand it off to him, he’s going to get me the yards we need,” said offensive coordinator Vance Andry.