Very hot weekend ahead

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - There’s no other way to describe but it’s just going to be plain hot into the weekend. Daily highs will be in the middle 90s with some spots hitting the upper 90s. That will put us near record highs for this time of the year. The heat index will make it feel as hot as 110 at times. Temperatures at those levels are dangerous.
Rainfall is unlikely over the next week. A stray storm or two could move across the area through the weekend but significant rain is unlikely.
By the end of next week the Gulf breezes may finally return and that should keep highs closer to 90 rather than 100 and maybe bring a cooling shower or storm.
There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico.
