Alleged church sex abuse victim asks federal court to make Archdiocese documents public

We reached out to the Archdiocese of New Orleans for comment, we received a statement from a public relations firm on behalf of the church saying: “The Archdiocese of New Orleans has consistently stated its position regarding comments on matters currently in litigation, and yet day after day comments are requested by the news media on issues and developments dealing directly with the bankruptcy litigation. These media questions arise from continued filings by those who are attempting to influence the public outside the courtroom. Our proceedings and responses have followed the procedures of the court and it is our intention to work within the court system. It is inappropriate to discuss pleadings, motions, or other matters of litigation outside the court proceedings, and we ask for the public’s understanding that it is our intention to follow the rule of law. The Archbishop receives the same salary and benefits as all other priests in the Archdiocese.”