Blistering heat all weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some of the hottest weather of the summer will continue over the weekend. Highs will reach into the middle and even upper 90s in a few spots. The feels like temperatures will exceed 105 degrees everywhere and some spots it will be over 108 degrees. This will put us in the danger category. That means heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Take as many breaks from the sun as possible and drink tons of water.
There is a slight chance for a few late afternoon storms on Saturday otherwise little to no rain is expected into the beginning of next week.
The hot weather will continue into midweek. By late next week a Gulf breeze may become reestablished and that will hold temperatures closer to the lower 90s which is more typical for mid-July.
