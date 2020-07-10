Blistering heat all weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Some of the hottest weather of the summer will continue over the weekend. Highs will reach into the middle and even upper 90s in a few spots. The feels like temperatures will exceed 105 degrees everywhere and some spots it will be over 108 degrees. This will put us in the danger category. That means heat exhaustion can set in quickly. Take as many breaks from the sun as possible and drink tons of water.