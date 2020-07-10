Delayed testing keeps Covington business closed as owners wait for results

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With a restaurant on the line and a family at home, Christine Clouatre says she and her husband tried their best to protect both from the virus.
“My husband and I went we went to a drive-through testing center that was done by the national guard up here in Covington on June 28,” said Clouatre.
Now, nearly 12 days later and dozens of phone calls she says they’re still waiting on the results. Not only that, but 9 days after getting tested, two of their employees at the shack in Covington tested positive.
“We decided right then and there to close, (but) if it takes 10,12,16 or however many days who knows then what is the point?”
She says they’re now at a loss, without test results, they’re quarantined with no indication on when they could reopen, while also waiting on the rest of their employees’ test results.
“Every day we wake up and wonder, I wonder if they’re going to come today,” she said.
“It’s challenging, and I’ll tell you being five months into this outbreak it’s really frustrating,” said Dr. Joseph Kanter with the state health department.
Kanter likened the testing delays to what the country saw months ago when testing sites and hospitals struggled to get even enough swabs. Now he says there’s another delay in the national supply chain with the re-agent that helps analyze the results.
“In general, test that are done in the state of Louisiana get turned around quicker the challenge is some of the labs here have had to set out maxes of their capacity in order to not overload their own systems,” said Kanter.
But not all systems have set a cap. He says that overload may be contributing to a delay in test results, particularly those sites and hospitals that have to send the results off to a major testing lab.
“These labs to go out of state to Quest or LabCorp for example and have these absurdly long turnaround times are not fair to anyone really; we are working hard to push her federal partners to help her but if they supply demand issue feel like the system is stretched to capacity right now,” said Kanter.
Some supplies are starting to trickle down to Louisiana, but Kanter says what’s most concerning is the number of cases continuing to grow.
“As spread goes down there’s going to be less people that need a test and that’s going to be a better position for us to be in,” said Kanter.
“All I can do is wait for these results, keep washing my hands, wear my mask,” said Clouatre.
