Louisiana officials respond to reports of held-up absentee ballot deliveries

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tonight, the Louisiana secretary of state’s office says it’s aware of reports saying the postal service held-up the delivery of some absentee ballot requests.
It’s encouraging voters who used the Postal Service to mail an absentee ballot to check the status of their ballot by visiting https://voterportal.sos.la.gov/. You can also call the secretary of state at 1-800-883-2805.
Voters whose absentee ballots weren't returned by today's 4:30 deadline can still vote in person on election day.
