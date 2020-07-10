N.O. city council member Jason Williams pleads not guilty in tax fraud charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans City Council President Jason Williams made a first appearance in federal court on Friday afternoon.
He was formally charged with falsifying tax documents to avoid paying more than $200,000 dollars in taxes.
Judge Karen Roby also set a September trial date for Williams and his associate Nicole Burdette.
As his campaign for District Attorney heats up, long-time New Orleans councilmember Jason Williams found himself before a federal judge this afternoon to give an initial response to criminal tax evasion charges.
Williams spoke loudly as he told Judge Roby he was ‘not guilty’ of the 11-count federal indictment handed up three weeks ago.
Williams is accused of falsely claiming more than $720,000 in business expenses over five years, To allegedly avoid paying more than $200,000 in taxes.
In court today the judge was told Williams could face a maximum jail sentence of 13 years but FOX 8 legal analyst Joe Raspanti says Williams Atty Billy Gibbens is prepared to mount a vigorous defense.
”I think the defense strategy is they feel they have a Brady good case and they will defend this case because a lot of people felt the tax returns say they try to do the best they can and they might say what we did should be a civil matter and not a criminal one,” Raspanti said.
Judge Roby this afternoon set a September 14 trial date for Williams. That’s a month and a half before voters are expected to go to the polls to vote for district attorney and Williams has said he will be a candidate.
Bond for Williams was set at $50,000.
The judge told Williams not to have contact with his tax preparer Henry Timothy nor his ex-wife Bridget Barthelemy prior to trial. They are both expected to be witnesses for the prosecution.
Williams’ law partner Nicole Burdette also pleaded not guilty.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.