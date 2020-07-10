NOPD: 1 person dead, 1 person injured in separate New Orleans East shootings

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One person was shot to death and one person was injured in two separate New Orleans East shootings that happened Thursday evening.
The first was in the 7700 blk. of West Laverne St. in the Seventh Ward. The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.
Police believe that shooting happened around 5:44 p.m.
The Second shooting happened in the 6000 blk. of Downman Rd. around 11 p.m.
A 28-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with a gunshot wound and then relocated to another hospital.
There has been no update on his condition.
If you have any information that might help police, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
