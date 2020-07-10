Ranking the Saints: #6 Alvin Kamara

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A rough 2019 season caused Alvin Kamara to slip a bit on our ‘Ranking the Saints’ countdown, but he still comes in at #6.
When fully healthy, something he was not last year, Kamara can be one of the game’s best backs. He can run and catch it. At his best, he’s elusive and dynamic. That’s the form the Saints want to see Kamara return too in 2020.
Last year, he had a career low in rushing yards. But despite his shortcomings, he still finished with 13 touchdowns and caught 81 passes.
There’s plenty of incentive for Kamara to bounce back. Not only would it prove that last year was an abberation, not the norm, he’s also heading into a contract year. He saw how well Carolina compensated Christian McCaffrey which means Kamara understands, a big season could lead to a big financial reward.
