Shelby: Heat Advisory Today

Downright hot and humid is the best way to describe our weather for the next several days. Daily highs will be in the middle 90s with some spots hitting the upper 90s. That will put us near record highs for this time of the year. The heat index will make it feel as hot as 110 at times. That can be dangerous for even seasoned Southeast Louisianans. Take frequent breaks in the A/C and drink plenty of water.