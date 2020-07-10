Shelby: Heat Advisory Today

Downright hot and humid is the best way to describe our weather for the next several days. Daily highs will be in the middle 90s with some spots hitting the upper 90s. That will put us near record highs for this time of the year. The heat index will make it feel as hot as 110 at times. That can be dangerous for even seasoned Southeast Louisianans. Take frequent breaks in the A/C and drink plenty of water.
Without much cloud cover or rain expected, the UV index will also be high, so be sure to reapply sunscreen often if you’ll be outdoors.
A stray storm or two could move across the area through the weekend but significant rain is unlikely. It won’t be until the late part of next week that Gulf breezes may finally return, keeping highs closer to 90 than 100. A few spotty storms will also be expected at that time.
There are no tropical systems threatening the Gulf of Mexico.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.