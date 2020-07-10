S&WB of New Orleans testing generators in Carrollton area

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans District A Councilman Joseph Giarrusso III wants people to be aware of some loud booms they might here in the Carrollton area on Friday morning.
The Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans will run their emergency generators starting at 7:30 a.m. The tests should continue throughout the day.
The EMD generators supply power to help the drainage system.
“These EMDs are loud, so if you can, please prepare in advance,” Giarrusso said.
