U.S. Army Black Daggers honor New Orleans healthcare workers

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The U.S. Army will honor health care workers Friday with a parachute jump.
The special operations command parachute demonstration team, also known as Black Daggers, will drop from a plane and land near University Medical Center.
The Black Daggers will free fall for about two miles, flying 120 miles per hour. It is expected to last five to ten minutes.
They use wing gliders and their hands, arms, legs and shoulders to control their flight.
They jump at 9 a.m. If you don’t get a chance to watch it online, you can see it on Morning Edition.
