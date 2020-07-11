Grand Isle election results: Police chief, two council seats headed for runoff

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Grand Isle Police Chief Laine Landry Sr. and former officer Scooter Resweber will meet in a runoff after finishing on top of the race for Grand Isle Police chief.
Landry came up with 36 percent of the vote. Resweber finished with 30 percent.
The two went up against David Cantrelle, Linda Goldman, and James Rockenschuh.
Two council seats are also set to be in the runoff election.
The runoff is set for Aug. 15.
