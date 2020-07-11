Jefferson Parish Schools offer virtual learning option for upcoming school year

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) -In response to COVID-19, Jefferson Parish Schools announced plans for Virtual Jefferson, an at-home virtual learning option K-12 families can choose for the 2020-2021 school year.
“While our priority is to maximize safe, in-person opportunities for our students to engage with their leaders, teachers, and support staff, we know some families may want an alternate learning option for their child next school year,” said Interim Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer Lale L. Geer. “We wanted to give our families the choice to decide the best school instructional model for their student.”
Virtual Jefferson will:
- occur five days a week
- engage students using online learning platforms
- use high-quality, aligned instructional resources
- be teacher-led and student-driven
- offer flexibility for the time of day assignments are completed
- allow students to conduct self-paced virtual learning
- provide instruction in ELA, math, science, and social studies for K-8th grade students
- provide instruction in courses required for graduation for 9-12th students
- provide students with technology, if necessary
Any student who participates in Virtual Jefferson will remain a student at his/her district school. Students will be eligible to participate in any extracurricular activities offered by the school and be able to participate in school meal programs.
If families are interested in signing up for the Virtual Jefferson program, they must complete Virtual Jefferson registration at jpschools.org/VirtualJefferson.
Registration opens July 10 and runs through July 16. Families will commit for nine week increments with the option to continue Virtual Jefferson for the entire school year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.