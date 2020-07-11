New Orleans man arrested after Biloxi motel shooting left one dead

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A 29-year-old from New Orleans was arrested in connection to the shooting that took one person’s life at a Biloxi motel on July 3.
Eddie Charles Brown has been identified as the suspect and now faces charges for first-degree murder, armed robbery, and aggravated assault.
According to Biloxi police, warrants were issued by Harrison County Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain on July 6 for the arrest of Brown. Then, on July 8, he was arrested for the outstanding warrants and extradited to Mississippi, booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center and held on a $1,200,000 bond.
The victim — identified 26-year-old Cordaryl Weathersby of Pascagoula— was discovered in the east parking lot at the Super 8 Motel on Highway 90, following officers’ arrival just before 3 a.m.
Weathersby was sustained fatal gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Biloxi Police Department or Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers.
