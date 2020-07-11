Search suspended for the night after teen believed to have drowned in Amite River

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Officials have suspended the search for the night for a teen boy who is believed to have drowned in the Amite River Friday, July 10.
“Unfortunately, the conditions (debris, current) are too dangerous for first responders to continue the search after dark. We plan to reconvene tomorrow morning and continue the search,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office says just before 3 p.m. on Friday, July 10, deputies responded to a reported drowning.
Multiple agencies responded and remained on-scene until around 8:15 p.m.
“Here’s what we know so far: a juvenile male jumped into the Amite River. He didn’t resurface. No foul play is suspected. The location is in a wooded area located at the end of Frenchtown Road between EBR and Bowman Street in Livingston Parish. Multiple agencies, including EBRSO, East Side Fire Department, Denham Springs Police Department, and District Fire and Central Fire Department are assisting LPSO in the search for the missing juvenile. We all remain on scene. Our thoughts and prayers are with this family,” said Sheriff Jason Ard.
LPSO is working to inform family members of the day’s events.
