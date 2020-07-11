SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey: ‘The direct reality is not good’

Sankey said “But the direct reality is not good and the notion that we’ve politicized medical guidance of distancing, and breathing masks, and hand sanitization, ventilation of being outside, being careful where you are in buildings. There’s some very clear advice about - you can’t mitigate and eliminate every risk, but how do you minimize the risk?.... We are running out of time to correct and get things right, and as a society we owe it to each other to be as healthy as we can be.”