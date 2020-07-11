STREAMING AT 2:30 PM: Gov. Edwards to make announcement about COVID-19 response

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Gov. Edwards has called a press conference to make an announcement regarding the COVID-19 response effort.
The press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. We will air the press conference live on our broadcast and stream it to all of our digital platforms. CLICK HERE for a full listing of where to watch.
This announcement comes as Louisiana continues to see an increase in confirmed cases. Overnight there was an increase of 2,167 cases brining the total to 76,803.
The total number of deaths continue to increase as well with 23 new deaths brining the total to 3,295.
95% of the cases reported to the state today were from community spread.
35% of the cases reported today are of individuals aged 29 and younger.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.