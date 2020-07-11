Voters take COVID-19 precautions during Louisiana Primary

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With hand sanitizer, social distancing and signs in place, voters arriving at precincts were reminded just how different this year is compared to years past.
Today was Louisiana’s first election since the start of the pandemic and the secretary of state sent COVID-19 prevention bags to each precinct.
“It was no problem. I brought my own sanitizer just in case,” said Orleans resident Carolyn Cooper.
“The pollsters, they had on the masks, the shields and everything. I think it was very safe coming in here,” said Orleans resident Prentice Jones.
Orleans Parish Clerk of Court Arthur Morrell says many people are also taking advantage of the early voting period to avoid long lines, which expanded to two weeks during the lead up to this election due to COVID concerns.
“A little over 20,000 so far but we’re still getting more mail-ins,” said Morrell.
“We’re asking all the voters to please use precautions and wear your mask. Not just for your safety, but your families and my commissioners safety.”
There were no large crowds during this election and residents say it’ll be interesting to see what happens come November, but no matter what, it’s important to let your voice be heard.
“Exercising your civic duty is the most important thing we can do right now,” said Cooper.
“Your vote is your voice so if you want to have a say in what happens in your government and in your community then you have to get out and vote.”
