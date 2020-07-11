Zack: High heat with a chance for a storm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Get ready for a hot, July weekend in weather as we will see near-record highs for the weekend and maybe even beyond.
A hot, ridge of high pressure has centered itself over Texas with our area sitting right on the eastern edge of it. We are just close enough to deal with the really hot temperatures but also far enough away from the center that our rain chances are not totally zero.
Highs this weekend will be around 96 or 97 in most locations. This is why a Heat Advisory is in effect as those hot temperatures will lead to feels like readings between 105-110. Make sure you stay hydrated throughout the day even if you won’t be outdoors.
Like I already mentioned rain chances aren’t zero in this pattern as weak disturbances rotating around the edge of the high can spark some strong storms at any point. Coverage this weekend looks to be in the 20-30% range but if you get caught under one of those storms, they can be strong with gusty winds and dangerous lightning. This intense heating can fuel some pretty strong late day storms at this time of year. Little change to the pattern is expected through early next week.
In the tropics things have turned back quiet following the dissipation of Fay over the Northeast.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.