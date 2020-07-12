LDH: More than 1,300 new Coronavirus cases Sunday, 13 new deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) -The Louisiana Dept. of Health is reporting more than 78,000 cases of Coronavirus in the state.
As of Sunday, July 12, LDH reported the following cases of COVID-19 statewide.
· 78,122 positive cases
· 3,308 deaths
· 1,243 patients in hospitals
· 134 patients on ventilators
· 46,334 recovered
Masks are required for anyone 8 years-old and above unless a health condition prohibits you from wearing one.
Indoor social gatherings will be limited to 50 people.
Churches and essential businesses can still operate under the Phase 2 guidelines meaning more than 50 people will be allowed inside.
In Orleans Parish, no more than 25 people are allowed to gather inside.
Masks will be be required outdoors when you can not social distance from others.
These restrictions will remain in place until July 24.
More than 891,000 tests have been conducted by commercial labs and more than 43,000 tests have been completed by state labs.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates its website daily at noon.
