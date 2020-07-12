Maryland linebacker Greg Penn III commits to LSU

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU continued their run on out-of-state commits with Maryland linebacker Greg Penn III pledging his future to the Tigers.
Penn is a 4-star linebacker according to Rivals recruiting service. Rivals ranks him the sixth-best inside linebacker in the country. Penn will be a senior this fall for Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha.
Penn is the 16th member of the Tigers 2021 recruiting class. He’s also the 13th member from outside the state of Louisiana.
Check out Penn’s junior highlights right here. He’s quite a disruptor to many an offense last fall.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
Greg Penn III, LB, Virginia
Keanu Koht, DE, Florida
Chris Hilton, WR, Zachary
Naquan Brown, LB, Virginia
Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan
Saivion Jones, DE, St. James
Khari Gee, S, Georgia
Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio
Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas
Landon Jackson, DE, Texas
JoJo Earle, WR, Texas
Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia
Raesjon Davis, LB, California
Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi
Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida
Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe
