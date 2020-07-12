Maryland linebacker Greg Penn III commits to LSU

Penn is the 16th member of the Tigers 2021 class

By Garland Gillen | July 12, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT - Updated July 12 at 2:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - LSU continued their run on out-of-state commits with Maryland linebacker Greg Penn III pledging his future to the Tigers.

Penn is a 4-star linebacker according to Rivals recruiting service. Rivals ranks him the sixth-best inside linebacker in the country. Penn will be a senior this fall for Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha.

Penn is the 16th member of the Tigers 2021 recruiting class. He’s also the 13th member from outside the state of Louisiana.

Check out Penn’s junior highlights right here. He’s quite a disruptor to many an offense last fall.

Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:

Greg Penn III, LB, Virginia

Keanu Koht, DE, Florida

Chris Hilton, WR, Zachary

Naquan Brown, LB, Virginia

Garrett Dellinger, OT, Michigan

Saivion Jones, DE, St. James

Khari Gee, S, Georgia

Corey Kiner, RB, Ohio

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Texas

Landon Jackson, DE, Texas

JoJo Earle, WR, Texas

Zavier Carter, LB, Georgia

Raesjon Davis, LB, California

Deion Smith, WR, Mississippi

Anthony Hundley, DT, Florida

Peyton Todd, P, West Monroe

