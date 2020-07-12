Nicondra: High heat holds on into the workweek

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Sunday saw excessive heat warnings for most of the area with temperatures near 100 degrees and heat indices in the 110 to 120 feels like range. An excessive heat warning means it is much easier to become dehydrated, experience heat stress or heat stroke. Very little rain activity and lots of moisture will keep similar conditions in place for Monday and Tuesday. A heat advisory begins Monday at 10 am. There is a better chance for some storms late Monday afternoon. Wednesday into the end of the week the high will break down a bit. More typical rain coverage should return for the end of the week helping to break the high heat.