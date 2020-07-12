UPDATE: Persons of interest identified in Willie Jones’ disappearance

PICAYUNE, Miss. (WLOX) - The search to find Willie Ray Q. Jones remains ongoing after the 28-year-old was reported missing on July 6.
According to Picayune police, Jones was last seen in the Ponderosa area last Monday, wearing a black shirt and gray and white shorts. He was described as 5′7″ tall, weighing 216 pounds and having black hair, brown eyes.
Sunday afternoon, The Picayune Police Department also announced authorities are searching for two people in connection to Jones’ disappearance.
Police are asking for help locating Dustin and Erica Gray. Dustin is described as a white man, 5′9″ weighing about 150 pounds. Ericas is described as a white female, 5′2″ weighing about 118 pounds.
In addition to being identified as persons of interest in Jones’ disappearance, authorities said they both have outstanding felony warrants for possession of a stolen firearm.
Police said that investigation is lengthening as multiple search warrants have been issued and executed. Pieces of evidence have been sent away for testing as well; those test results are still pending.
“While the phone records and social media accounts of the victim and any and all persons of interest have been requested, we have and will continue to investigate this case fully and follow every possible lead. The family deserves answers and we are working to provide them,” said the assistant chief of police at the Picayune Police Department, Dustin Moeller.
The department said that they have “worked tirelessly around the clock, investigating every possible lead.” They noted that they have searched in several areas in and around Picayune in both Pearl River and Hancock Counties.
If you have any information regarding this case, the Picayune Police Department urges you to contact them at 601-798-7411, 601-337-6544 or 601-916-9411. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact the Pearl River County Crime Stopper’s Hotline at 601-799-CLUE.
