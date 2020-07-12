Zack: Record heat continues with a heat warning in effect

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s not too often we get air temperatures close to topping out near 100 degrees but here we are on the midst of a July heat wave across the region.
Today doesn’t bring much relief from the heat, in fact, it may get a degree or two hotter this afternoon. Highs will once again soar into the upper 90s with maybe even a location or two touching 100 for an afternoon high. These air temperatures will yield very dangerous heat index values as the humidity makes it feel more like 110-120 during the peak heating hours.
This type of heat can quickly lead to heat related illness therefore an Excessive Heat Warning has been put up for most of the FOX 8 viewing area today.
There does remain a small chance one or two storms may cool us off by late afternoon into the early evening hours. Considering this intense heat any storm that can manage to develop could bring gusty winds and dangerous lightning. Rain coverage today remains pretty low around 20-30%.
Overall this pattern doesn’t change much into the new week as I think we flirt with the upper 90s for the first half of the week before maybe the heat relaxes a bit by week’s end. There should be a slow return to more typical afternoon downpours as we go through the week which will certainly help cool us off a little.
