BRPD Chief: Officer’s knee was on teen’s back, not his neck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) Chief Murphy Paul says two officers involved in the July 6 detaining of a 17-year-old juvenile suspect that circulated on social media have been placed on administrative leave and the department is currently conducting an internal investigation into the matter.
Social media posts about the incident claimed a BRPD officer placed his knee on the neck of a juvenile suspect.
During a news conference Monday, July 13, Paul showed a still picture from the scene that he says shows the officer’s knee on the teen’s back, not his neck.
The incident happened on July 6 following a 50-minute police pursuit, Paul said. An internal affairs investigation was launched by the police department on July 9.
Paul confirmed that the teenager detained in the social media video was not the driver of the vehicle involved in the police pursuit.
Investigators say they have charged the driver of the vehicle involved in the pursuit, Kimani Smith, 22, of Baton Rouge, has been charged with a seatbelt violation, aggravated flight from an officer, aggravated criminal damage to property, possession of schedule 1 drugs, and contributing the delinquency of a juvenile.
Authorities say the 17-year-old suspect, who was arrested and released to the custody of his parents the same day, has been charged with principal to aggravated flight from an officer, criminal damage to property, possession of schedule 1 drugs, and no seatbelt.
Paul said the department cannot legally release the identity of the 17-year-old suspect because he is considered a juvenile under Louisiana law.
The chief said a BRPD officer is allowed to put a knee on the back of a suspect. He says that the approved technique is taught to officers in the BRPD Police Academy.
Paul said officers are not allowed to place their knee on a person’s neck.
The police chief told reporters he had met with the family of the teen earlier Monday and showed them police bodycam footage from the incident.
Paul said the footage would be released to the public in the next 24 hours.
“In the interest of continuing an effort of transparency with the citizens of Baton Rouge, the Baton Rouge Police Department is committed to making sure citizens are thoroughly informed. I am aware of a video circulating on social media of an incident that occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020. As Police Chief it is incumbent upon me to make sure every interaction between the public and members of the Baton Rouge Police Department is professional according to departmental guidelines,” Chief Murphy Paul says.
Local civil rights activist Gary Chambers posted a video believed to be of the incident.
“We are prepared to ensure transparency and the release of that footage for public consumption,” Mayor Broome says. “I ask that the community allow us to take the proper steps necessary to investigate and swiftly determine the outcome.”
Paul said the department’s internal affairs division will determine if the officers will face any disciplinary actions.
Ron Haley, an attorney representing the family of the juvenile suspect, is expected to hold a news conference late Monday in response to Paul’s comments.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.