Bruce: Dangerous Heat Again-Only Relief Is A Stray Cooling Storm

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More dangerous heat today with a heat advisory in effect. Heat index (feels like) will be in the 108-115 range). Stay hydrated and drink plenty of water.The only relief is a cooling afternoon shower or thunderstorm. Any storm that forms could bring dangerous lightning and strong winds. Beyond that, the heat is on through mid-week. Highs will top out in the middle to upper 90s and lows stay in the 79-83 range. We will see a return to more of a normal summer pattern late week.