Drago’s in Metairie to temporarily close after employees test positive for Coronavirus

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) -Drago’s in Metairie will close for at least seven days to clean and sanitize the restaurant after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to customers, Tommy Cvitanovich said the continued safety and well-being of guests and staff is the top priority
The letter reads, “These past few months have been quite challenging for everyone in our community. We appreciate every guest who has come through our doors, and every to-go order. We also appreciate the tremendous work of the Drago’s employees who have made it possible for us to continue serving the communities we love so dearly.
We’ve followed every guideline, we’ve practiced social distancing, sanitized, cleaned and sanitized again. We turned our parking lot into outdoor seating and offered family style meals to go. Unfortunately, the recent resurgence of the virus has affected us as well as the surrounding community.
The continued safety and well-being of our guests and staff are top priority at Drago’s. Our Metairie restaurant has only had 2 employees test positive over the last 4 months, yet the ability to safely staff our restaurant based on CDC quarantine guidelines has become increasingly difficult. Accordingly, we have made the decision to temporarily close our Metairie restaurant for a minimum of seven days. Doing so will allow our staff to once again sanitize, to rest and then return to work in a safe and renewed environment.
Our Baton Rouge and Lafayette family owned restaurants will remain open with normal hours. We look forward to serving guests at our Metairie location soon.”
Some employees from the Metairie location are being shifted to the Baton Rouge for the time being.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.