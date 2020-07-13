Education Committee hearing held to discuss reopening of schools

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - “We’ve never gone into a school year with 800,000 kids where we’ve been in a pandemic before, so we are going to learn a lot,” says Dr. Cade Brumley.
State School Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley discussed the reopening of schools with lawmakers and why he still doesn’t quite know how everything will work out yet.
“It’s going to be different from building to building,” says Dr. Brumley.
While the state released guidelines for schools to follow, like washing hands, wearing masks and social distancing, every school could look a little different. Dr. Brumley says transportation is a serious concern.
“The amount of students that are allowed on the bus is contingent to what phase the state is in, so while we’re in phase two, you’re at 50 percent,” says Dr. Brumley.
“Are they planning to maybe purchase more school buses and hire more drivers? Are schools going to adjust school times to accommodate a broader range of what time the students need to be at school?” says Rep. Beryl Amedee.
Dr. Brumley says transportation issues may force some schools to use a hybrid learning model, meaning some kids would attend school on certain days and learn virtually on others.
While schools are required to have a plan that includes, both on-line and in-school learning, Dr. Brumley is worried about what on-line learning will look like for some students.
“One of my concerns with on-line learning is the difference between a child that has a supportive unit at home to help them through that versus a child that does not,” says Dr. Brumley.
He says the state is asking schools to evaluate each student, who chooses on-line learning to make sure it’s the best scenario for them.
Lawmakers are concerned too.
“Our main concern is getting students back in the classroom, getting them there safely, protecting the students, protecting the faculty and staff,” says Rep. Charles Owen.
“I know there were several issues in this document that dealt with identifying individuals that may be COVID positive and isolating them. Do you see any issues with that where it will start impacting the education mission,” says Rep. Raymond Garofalo.
Dr. Brumley says everyone will need to be prepared to adjust during the school year because a COVID positive case can certainly close a school or a classroom if the safety of others becomes an issue.
“We know that this could cause a period of starts and stops within the school or potentially in local systems where as you may not close down an entire school or district because you have COVID in a particular classroom,” says Dr. Brumley.
