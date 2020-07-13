Excessive heat warning issued; heat index values above 110 degrees

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A Heat Advisory is in effect for the entire viewing area from 10 AM to 8 PM. An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for the south shore for the same time frame. An excessive heat warning means it is much easier to become dehydrated, experience heat stress or heat stroke. Feels like temperatures could reach above 110° at times.
Spotty showers and a few storms are possible to start the week, but overall, hot conditions will continue. Highs will be in the mid 90s with heat index values over 110° at times.
Wednesday and into the end of the week, the high pressure will shift a bit. More typical rain coverage should return for the end of the week helping to take temperatures closer to normal for mid July.
