Iconic New Orleans restaurant K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen to permanently close

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen, an iconic New Orleans restaurant, announced Monday that it will permanently close.
A statement released by the restaurant said, “With gratitude for many happy and successful years, the management team of K-Paul’s is regretfully announcing permanent closure of K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen.”
The decision to shut down the restaurant came after repeated closings this year due to mandated business restrictions. Most recently K-Paul’s has been closed since May.
Established in 1979 by Chef Paul Prudhomme and his wife Kay Hinrichs Prudhomme, K-Paul’s began life as a 62-seat restaurant on Chartres Street in the French Quarter. It would become a national sensation, growing to a capacity of over 200 with nightly lines of enthusiastic diners from around the world.
Brenda Prudhomme, Chef Paul's niece and Paul Miller, her husband and the restaurant's executive chef, worked side by side with the world-famous chef for many years and assumed the reins of the restaurant after the chef's passing on October 8, 2015.
“We learned from the best and will always be grateful for the vision and passion of Chef Paul and Kay,” Brenda Prudhomme said.
“We have been blessed and honored to serve our customers who have become family through shared stories, breaking bread with jalapeno cheddar yeast rolls and raised martini glasses,” said Prudhomme. “We will also treasure the memories of all of our amazing staff members over the years, knowing that they will carry a piece of K-Paul’s with them for the rest of their careers.”
Originally constructed in 1864, the building that housed K-Paul’s was extensively refurbished in 1996, based on the designs of the original structure. The renovation expanded seating to its current capacity of over 200 guests.
The K-Paul’s name will not be a part of any sale, as closure plans include retirement of the K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen name. Chef Paul’s Magic Seasoning Blends, which produces its spice brand and custom blends for clients, is a separate entity and will continue operations.
