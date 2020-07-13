10-year-old killed, 3 other children injured in New Orleans shooting, EMS says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting in the Seventh Ward that left one juvenile dead.
The shooting happened in 2100 block of Pauger Street around 5 p.m. on Monday.
Initial reports from the NOPD said three victims sustained gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital by EMS.
Police later said a four people were shot. There is no word on the condition of the victims.
A spokesperson for New Orleans EMS said the victims appear to be between 10 and 15 years old. The 10-year-old was killed.
If you have information on this shooting, call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
