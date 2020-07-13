LSU strength and conditioning coach Tommy Moffitt working to keep the Tigers in shape

“He helped a lot; I think I gave him a lot of entertainment over the years but he’s a phenomenal coach and I’ll tell you what, he made a really positive impact on his program’s fantastic,” added former LSU offensive lineman Peter Dyakowski (2002-2006). “But that motivation and the way that system works, the way it drills you, at that age, you’re so moldable, you’re so plastic. He’d take you in and they have it down to a science. They take this incoming feedstock. They do a lot of scouting but you come from all over, different high school athletes from all over North America. And, they mold you. You march through that program and you come out the other side an LSU football player, a Tiger. It was something to be a part of and I still do some of the exercises and some of like the rep structures and stuff that Tommy had us doing back then.”