LSU’s Cox, Stevens, and Stingley all named to Bednarik Award watch list

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU leads the nation with players on the Bednarik Award watch list - linebacker Jabril Cox, safety JaCoby Stevens, and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. - the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday, July 13.
Cox is a 6-foot-4, 231-pound graduate transfer linebacker from North Dakota State. He is entering his first year as a Tiger after winning back-to-back Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national titles with the Bison. He was a two-time All-America at North Dakota State. He finished his career with the Bison with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He also had six interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns.
Stevens is a 6-foot-2, 230-pound senior going into his third season as a starter for LSU. He earned SEC Defensive Player of the Week honors three times in 2019 and was a second-team All-SEC selection on the national championship team. He is LSU’s leading returning tackler. In 2019, he had 92 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss, and 5.0 sacks.
Stingley is a 6-foot-1, 195-pound sophomore who was a consensus All-America in 2019. He started all 15 games and finished his freshman year leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21). He also tied an SEC Championship Game record with two interceptions in LSU’s 37-10 win over Georgia.
The Bednarik Award is presented annually to the outstanding defensive player in college football. Patrick Peterson (2010) and Tyrann Mathieu (2011) are LSU’s two previous Bednarik Award winners.
