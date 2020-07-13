LSU’s Cox, Stevens, and Stingley all named to Bednarik Award watch list

Cox is a 6-foot-4, 231-pound graduate transfer linebacker from North Dakota State. He is entering his first year as a Tiger after winning back-to-back Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) national titles with the Bison. He was a two-time All-America at North Dakota State. He finished his career with the Bison with 258 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, and 14 sacks. He also had six interceptions and scored two defensive touchdowns.