Man injured in Hollygrove shooting
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 13, 2020 at 3:31 PM CDT - Updated July 13 at 3:31 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that has left a man injured.

NOPD reported the shooting just after 3 p.m. Monday.

When officers arrived at the scene in the 8700 block of Forshey Street they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.

The shooting remains under investigation.

If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

