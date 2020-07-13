Man injured in Hollygrove shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in Hollygrove that has left a man injured.
NOPD reported the shooting just after 3 p.m. Monday.
When officers arrived at the scene in the 8700 block of Forshey Street they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
