Man shot and killed in St. Charles Parish

AMA, La. (WVUE) -A 36-year-old man was shot to death Sunday night on the westbank of St. Charles Parish.
A spokesman for the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office says around 9 p.m., offices responded to a 911 call related to gunshots on Vidal Street in Ama, La.
Deputies arrived on scene and found a silver Mercedes-Benz that had crashed on the grassy median between Vidal Street and Triche Street.
Inside the vehicle, deputies observed a deceased subject, later identified as Darnell Ingram, a 36-year old resident of Ama, La.
Detectives are actively investigating the incident.
If anyone has information about the shooting, they are urged to contact Crime Stoppers at (504) 822-1111 or St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office Detective Kevin Tennison at (985) 783-1135 or (985) 783-6807.
