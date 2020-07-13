New Orleans doctors say hospital capacity no where near where it was in the Spring

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Chief Medical Officer for Ochsner Health, Robert Hart, M.D., says two to three weeks ago there were about 100 Covid-19 patients hospitalized system wide. Monday that number was 216.
"You can see that is has jumped up two fold over that past 2 to 3 weeks, now we have plenty of bed capacity, so, the bed capacity is not worrisome right now because many of these patients are not requiring ICU care as frequently as they were before, back when we had the first big surge, they're requiring more med surge beds, and so, what that tells us is, the patients may not be quite as sick as they were when we had the first surge back in March and April," said Hart.
That's likely because younger people are the ones most recently getting infected with the virus. And, they're less likely to have serious health problems that could cause dangerous complications.
"We're not seeing as many deaths, well, frequently with this disease, those patients in the hospital, it may be two to three weeks before they either get better or perhaps die, so, we may not be seeing some of those death rates that we saw before because it's a younger population," said Hart.
LCMC Health is also not dealing with the hospital capacity issues they were seeing back in the Spring. But, Jeffrey Elder, M.D., says they too are experiencing an increase in the number of Covid-19 patients. “I can tell you our numbers in New Orleans are much lower in the hospitals than other parts of the state and we don’t want to be there again, we don’t want to be where we were at the beginning of April and so people have to continue to be really smart about this and just follow all of the things that our public health leaders have told us to do.”
As doctors are currently treating younger patients, they worry about who they are coming in contact with.
"Those patients, those younger age group, are going to be now getting around their parents or grandparents, say coming out of the July 4th holiday weekend, that sort of thing, where now 2 weeks from now, 4 weeks from now, we're going to be seeing an older population again," said Hart.
The Louisiana Department of Health says there are 573 ICU beds in the New Orleans region. Right now, 223 are open. The medical monitoring station at the Morial Convention Center is also still open and available as a resource if needed.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.