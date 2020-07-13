No high school football until La. enters phase 4, LHSAA votes

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana High School Athletic Association voted on Monday not to allow high school football games to be played until the state enters phase 4 of K-12 re-opening plan.
The K-12 schools phased re-opening plan is a different plan from the White House’s three-phased Opening Up America plan for reopening the U.S. economy, which the State of Louisiana is currently following.
The plan to reopen K-12 schools in Louisiana follows the same criteria as the White House’s reopening plan.
No sports are allowed under phase 1. In phase 2, cross country and swimming will resume as normal, and volleyball will be allowed to practice and have scrimmages amongst themselves.
Football will be allowed to practice beginning in phase 3, but will not scrimmage themselves nor other schools until phase 4.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.