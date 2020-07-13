NOPD reports two shootings Monday night

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police reported two separate shootings Monday night that left a man and a woman injured.
NOPD reported the first shooting around 8:30 p.m.
According to police, a man arrived at a local hospital by private conveyance with a gunshot wound. It was later determined that the shooting occurred near the intersection of Mandeville Street and Derbigny Street around 5:45 p.m.
The second shooting was reported around 9:15 p.m.
Police were called to the 7600 block of Hurst Street for a shooting. When they arrived at the scene they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. Her condition is currently unknown.
Both shootings remain under investigation.
If anyone has any information about either of these shootings they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
