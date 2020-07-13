Some heat relief by week’s end

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - More extreme heat likely on Tuesday with the heat index over 112 degrees for a time. There will be a few storms popping up that could break the heat in a few spots.
The strong area of high pressure that has been responsible for the hot weather will weaken a bit and shift to our north. This will allow the easterly trade winds to finally return to our area. That means temperatures closer to average in the lower 90s with occasional showers or storms on the breeze. As we are moving deeper into July tropical waves will become more frequent and a couple will help enhance rain chances late in the weekend and into next week.
Otherwise the tropics are quiet and development is not expected in the Atlantic this week.
