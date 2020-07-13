Spann delivers all over the defensive backfield for Curtis

RIVER RIDGE, La. (WVUE) - Senior Caleb Spann can do it all for the Patriots secondary. Curtis needs a cover corner, he’s that guy. Need a big hit, Spann can deliver that too.
“I think I can compete at both in the box at tackling at the line of scrimmage and in the slot. That’s a different hybrid, I can do a little bit of both. So I think that separates me from a lot of safeties. Some safeties are just speedsters and they can’t come up and tackle. A lot of up safeties can’t check the slot. I think I’m a combination of both,” said Caleb Spann.
“Solid player. Can play any of the four positions back there. Either one of the corners, can play strong safety. He’s very physical, can play free safety because he has a great knack for the ball. Plays basketball, so he has great vision to see the field. Caleb is one of those guys who’s indispensable in terms of what he can bring to you in a game,” said John Curtis head coach JT Curtis.
Spann’s main focus this fall is getting the Patriots back to a state title game. John Curtis right now holds 27 state championships.
“Just show the whole state of Louisiana who I am as a player. Just bring that state championship back to Curtis. We lost last year, came up short. That’s not a good feeling. So we’re just working to bring that back. So we’re out here as a team just grinding,” said Spann.
