Spann delivers all over the defensive backfield for Curtis

“I think I can compete at both in the box at tackling at the line of scrimmage and in the slot. That’s a different hybrid, I can do a little bit of both. So I think that separates me from a lot of safeties. Some safeties are just speedsters and they can’t come up and tackle. A lot of up safeties can’t check the slot. I think I’m a combination of both,” said Caleb Spann.